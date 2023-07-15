ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! Newer Craftsman Style home in Kirkwood! Fabulous open floor plan with 9 ft. ceilings, high end finishes and beautiful hardwood floors! Light filled gourmet kitchen with large island opens to breakfast area and great room with fireplace. Preparing meals in this kitchen is truly a cook's/entertainer's dream with 42" custom cabinets, quartz counters, gas range & stainless appliances. Formal dining room with crown molding & attractive wainscoting! Four good-sized bedrooms upstairs including the master suite with upgraded spa-like bath with marble flooring & free standing soaking tub. Be sure to check out the super cool Narnia room in one of the bedrooms! Finished LL offers a large rec room, 5th bedroom & full bath. Add'l features include zoned HVAC, spacious deck, patio, extra deep backyard & 2nd floor laundry. Close to the park & pool, shops & restaurants, Farmer's Market and all Kirkwood has to offer. Why build when you can have almost new now?