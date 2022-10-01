5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $900,000

This 2 story is perfectly ready to move in, can't think of anything a new owner would need to do and it's located in the prestigious Kirkwood. Upon entering, you will see an open floorplan, custom kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and built ins galore. Off the eating area are sliding glass doors to a maintenance free deck. Spacious family room with gas fireplace and more built ins. The main floor luxurious master suit has separate tub/shower double sinks and WIC. Main floor laundry. The 2nd floor is welcoming with a lovely sitting area, 2 spacious bedrooms each with WIC and full bathrooms. The fully finished lower level has 9' ceilings, wet bar and 2 additional bedrooms with ingress/egress windows and more built ins. There are an abundance of special features, too numerous to mention a must see home.