5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $950,000

Incredible location! Just one block from Kirkwood City Park w/ swimming, tennis, ice skating, theater, walking trails and more! This nearly completed showstopper is decked out with all of the details you'd expect in luxury living! The stunning white kitchen features loads of space, shaker style cabinets and designer touches like full tiled walls, floating shelves, centerpiece range hood and huge island. Just off the breakfast room, there's a 20 x 13 ft covered porch w/ stone accents that overlooks a generous backyard. Upstairs, you'll find an Owner's Suite w/ large walk in closet, luxury ensuite bath w/ gorgeous tiled shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms, two full baths and a laundry room on the 2nd floor. The finished lower level features a Recreation room, 5th bedroom w/ egress window and full bath. Additional features include: job finished hardwood floors, custom elevated trim package, covered front porch, sump pump, stunning lighting package, and more!! Move in Early Fall 2021!