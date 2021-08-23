Incredible location! Just one block from Kirkwood City Park w/ swimming, tennis, ice skating, theater, walking trails and more! This nearly completed showstopper is decked out with all of the details you'd expect in luxury living! The stunning white kitchen features loads of space, shaker style cabinets and designer touches like full tiled walls, floating shelves, centerpiece range hood and huge island. Just off the breakfast room, there's a 20 x 13 ft covered porch w/ stone accents that overlooks a generous backyard. Upstairs, you'll find an Owner's Suite w/ large walk in closet, luxury ensuite bath w/ gorgeous tiled shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms, two full baths and a laundry room on the 2nd floor. The finished lower level features a Recreation room, 5th bedroom w/ egress window and full bath. Additional features include: job finished hardwood floors, custom elevated trim package, covered front porch, sump pump, stunning lighting package, and more!! Move in Early Fall 2021!
5 Bedroom Home in Kirkwood - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo's order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.