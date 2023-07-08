Why build? Move right in to this 5 year NEW, 5 bd, 3.5 ba, 4400 sq ft home with one of the largest yards in Kirkwood. Just SOME of the upgrades include: wide plank wood floors, designer grade fixtures, stainless appliances, three zoned new HVAC...all accenting the modern open floorplan that buyers crave. An extra-large family rm with stone gas fireplace perfect for entertaining or a relaxing evening in. A large office, powder rm and mudroom round out the first floor. The spacious upper level offers a gorgeous master suite with walk in custom closet and upgraded spa bath, laundry room, 3 additional bedrms and an extra-large double-sink bathroom with 2 separate bath/shower rooms and water closet. The newly finished walk out lower level with full gym, custom wet bar, in-ceiling surround sound, custom 300+ bottle cedar wine cellar, 5th bedrm, and full bath expand this generous home. Fenced in huge backyard, irrigation system, large deck, epoxy garage floor and so much more.