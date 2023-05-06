Stunning 5 bed 4.5ba custom 2017 built home in the heart of Kirkwood! Modern Farmhouse w/ tremendous exterior appeal & street presence. Enter through custom craftsman front door to find open/inviting layout, hardwoods, 9'ceilings, intricate mill work, wainscoting,crown,5 panel doors,& built-ins! Home is bright & open to chef-worthy eat-in kitchen. Pro cooking, farm sink, island banquet, custom cabinets w/ glass/ lighting, reclaimed shelves. Tremendous blend of style & functionality which continues up to the 2nd level which has 4 beds, 3 full baths & laundry! Master suite -built-ins, French doors to ‘period inspired' bath; huge shower, heavy glass, rain head, freestanding tub, walk-in closet, marble tops/ floors, tile wainscot. Finished 9’ LL with rec room, custom built wet bar, & 5th bed /4th full bath. 2 Hi E HVAC systems, Pella windows, covered/screened rear patio, privacy fenced large level yard, 2 car detached garage, auto gate, irrigation, spectacular design & style.