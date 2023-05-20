Open Sunday 1-3 Beautifully appointed custom-built Kirkwood home is exactly what you have been waiting for. Upon entering you are greeted with beautiful hardwood flooring,custom millwork,spacious entry and office/music/bonus room to your right. Owners created a well thought out kitchen design with recessed farmhouse sink and open shelving, induction range w/hood, dbl ovens, quartz countertops and an island that seats five. The adjacent dining room and huge family room w/fireplace & built in cabinetry are flooded with natural sunlight and overlook private, fenced back yard. Convenient mud room w/built in lockers open to driveway that leads to oversized 2 car garage. Primary bedroom offers walk in closet and bath w/dbl vanity & oversized shower. A powder room completes the main level. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms, two full baths & owner’s “art room” which could be converted to another bedroom. Partially finished lower level offers additional rec/play space