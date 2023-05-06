Gorgeous 3 yr old Doug Cohen built home in the heart of Ladue. This 5 bd, 4 full and 1 half ba home offers upgraded designer finishes, floorplan and amenities that buyers crave. Wide plank white oak flooring flows throughout the main level with private office/sitting rm and open family rm and kitchen spaces. Upgraded open concept modern kitchen features gas cooktop with pot filler and stainless appliances. A lg dining area provides an alternative to center island seating. Find a custom gas fireplace, shiplap detail and custom builtins in the fam rm. Guest powder rm and custom cubbies complete the main level. A spacious master suite with upgraded spa bath and walk in closet, 1 bedrm suite, 2 bedrms with hall bath and large laundry rm comprise the 2nd floor. The lookout lower level has a large rec area, with wetbar/wine fridge, 5th bedrm, beautiful bath and of storage. Amazing private fully fenced spacious yard is perfect for outdoor entertaining and lg enough for a future pool.