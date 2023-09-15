Back on market, no fault of seller. Seller to buyer down interest rate! Stunning Ladue estate on 1.2 acres in sought-after Maryhill! Gorgeous interior w/exquisite molding, built-ins, & extensive high-end finishes throughout. The spectacular yard is a true resort-style oasis. Pebble-tec pool w/fabulous flagstone patio & coping, lush landscaping and multiple entertaining spaces. Prepare to fall in love with this traditional upscale home and floor plan. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/huge island, custom cabinets, granite countertops, & professional stainless appliances (Viking, separate Sub-Zero fridge & freezer). Vaulted family/hearth room w/ stone FP open to breakfast room, wet bar, & formal dining room. Views and doors to the yard at every turn. Cozy study & main floor sitting room (both w/FPs). The primary suite has a walk-in closet, plus gym/office/bonus room. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs w/a back staircase to two (perfect for teens, nanny, or guests). Incredible opportunity!