5 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,645,000

Nestled at the end of a cul- de-sac on a private Ladue lane, this outstanding 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 1.5 story is filled with all the amenities for today's lifestyle. The 2 story foyer immediately takes you to the fabulous great room with fireplace, wall of windows and bookcases and views of the pool and lush grounds. Generous size dining room opens to the bright white kitchen/hearth room with doors to the awesome pergola with retractable roof. Wonderful main floor master suite with his/her closets, newer marble bath with his/her vanities and charming sitting room. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms one en suite and two with jack & jill all with great closets. The open staircase from the kitchen leads to full walk out with huge family room with built ins that access the outside pool area, full kitchen, billiard room, exercise room, 5th bedroom, office with built in desk (could be 6th bedroom) 2 updated full baths and terrific storage. Main floor laundry, 3 car oversized garage, large fenced yard.