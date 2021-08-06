Nestled at the end of a cul- de-sac on a private Ladue lane, this outstanding 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath, 1.5 story is filled with all the amenities for today's lifestyle. The 2 story foyer immediately takes you to the fabulous great room with fireplace, wall of windows and bookcases and views of the pool and lush grounds. Generous size dining room opens to the bright white kitchen/hearth room with doors to the awesome pergola with retractable roof. Wonderful main floor master suite with his/her closets, newer marble bath with his/her vanities and charming sitting room. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms one en suite and two with jack & jill all with great closets. The open staircase from the kitchen leads to full walk out with huge family room with built ins that access the outside pool area, full kitchen, billiard room, exercise room, 5th bedroom, office with built in desk (could be 6th bedroom) 2 updated full baths and terrific storage. Main floor laundry, 3 car oversized garage, large fenced yard.
5 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,645,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn
‘Since the delta variant has been rearing itself, we are seeing double digits in the emergency department, and we have typically between eight and 12 kids in the hospital with COVID,’ said Dr. Marya Strand with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
In St. Louis County, COVID-19 is now infecting an average of more than 300 people a day, a number not seen since February.
A hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo focused on the County Council's authority to reverse a mask order by top county leaders.
A release Saturday evening said a positive city resident attended the meeting, where the council moved to terminate the county’s mask mandate, and that an investigation is underway.
BenFred: Gorman, Liberatore look like they need more seasoning, but two other Redbirds deserve a shot
Capel, Yepez are worth a look in big leagues before the season is over.
Same as it ever was doesn't play deep into the postseason
What’s Left: Protective of prospects but craving innings, Cardinals ‘land’ lefties Lester, Happ in 11th-hour deals
Cardinals acquire two late-30s veteran starters who have struggled by sending two players to Twins and Nats from their active roster in final hour before Friday's deadline.
A hearing had been set for Monday but a U.S. District Court judge on Sunday said most of the counts in the suit relate to state law, not federal.
Believed to be a the first home on the block, the house sits on a plot bought from Peter Lindell’s farm.