This Slavin Home is well designed, exquisite & charming w/ quality & upgraded finishes throughout! The entry foyer leads to the office w/ vaulted shiplap ceiling & the dining room, both w/doors opening to the covered porch. The gracious great room has multiple French doors to the lovely landscaped yard. The gourmet custom kitchen has beautiful built-ins, custom cabinets, solid surface counters, farmhouse sink, premier appliances including refrigerator drawers & a breakfast room. The vaulted & beamed hearth room opens on each side of the fireplace to the outdoor covered porch & fireplace. Main floor master with coffered ceiling, opens to a patio, has his & hers closets & luxurious bath w/double vanities, marble tile surround shower & soaking tub. There are 3 additional beds & 3 full baths upstairs. A back staircase leads to a separate apartment w/a 4th bed & full bath. Add in a mudroom, laundry on 1st & 2nd floors and a LL with generous workout room, rec room, half bath & bar!
5 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $1,799,000
