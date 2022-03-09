5 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $2,200,000

Welcome to this stunning home in sought after Clermont Lane. Over the last five years, the current owners have made extensive improvements including a three-story addition that includes a beautiful family room, large second floor guest suite and lower level storage. The family room, which leads to a lovely pool area with outdoor kitchen, features a fireplace, eating area, wet bar with wine cooler and refrigerator drawers. Adjacent mudroom and high end kitchen with a substantial island and great entertaining space. Spacious first floor primary bedroom with fireplace has his/hers large walk in custom closets, lovely oversized bathroom with freestanding tub and steam shower. The owners have added stylish décor with designer wallpapers and new windows throughout. There are 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths, all ensuite and 2 half baths that are new or newer. Nothing to do but relax and enjoy!