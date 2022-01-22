5 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $2,995,000

Rare opportunity for new construction ownership in City of Ladue. Designed and built to surpass even exceptional standards; offering a modern take on living for every walk or stage of life. Full home automation includes voice command, powered sliding doors, elevator service to all levels and touch command shades. 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms; over 6,000 feet of living area including 1,700square feet finished lower level. Hallmarks include 10' ceilings, wide plank wood floors, gourmet kitchen, great room with full wall gas FP, organized closets and luxurious outdoor living space. 2nd level hosts 3 bedroom suites and reception on the loft area. Stairwell has backlit risers creating a unique and impactful aesthetic as well as a practical aid. Lower level is finished with expansive living area, kitchenette, half bath, and full bedroom suite in addition to 2 unfinished storage areas. 3 car garage (w/room for 5) + additional storage space. Front circle drive. A true custom one-of-a-kind offering.