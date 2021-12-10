5 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $899,989

 Skip to main content
Secure this unique and extremely well-built home in the heart of Ladue. On nearly an acre of land this home offers over 4,000 SqFt of space comprising generously sized rooms with old-world charm and top-quality finishes. The main floor includes massive Living and Dining rooms a den, kitchen and Breakfast Room, and Laundry room. Also on the main is the Master Suite and 2 more bedrooms with private baths. Upstairs is a terrific bedroom and sitting area suitable for entertainment or study, and a renovated luxury bath. The current owner has made significant improvements seen and unseen: like high-end period lighting, some baths, drywall and plaster, den reno, and a new fireplace, brand new landscaping, stamped concrete patios - even an expansion to the usable parts of the yard and new windows thru-out. Also, important improvements like HVAC, tuck pointing, and plumbing. The construction here is of unbelievably beautiful Missouri granite which is now restored by extensive sandblasting.

