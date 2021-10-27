Located in sought after Clermont Estates this amazing remodeled mid century modern 1.5 story brick home, features marble entry, gray maple wood flooring, & new carpeting; large open updated modern kitchen w/ stainless dishwasher, Wolf gas cooktop & fan, Sub Zero refrig & large wine cooler, center island w/ double sink, floating shelves, pendant lights, built-in cabinets, & quartz counters. 2 fireplaces, stamped concrete patio (‘15). Main floor master bedroom suite. Renovated 2nd floor w/ 2 beds, open staircase, new carpeting, updated full bath. Professionally finished lower level w/rec room, full bath, bar w/ granite counter, undermount sink, cooler, luxury plank flooring, office & work out rooms, & large storage area. 3 car garage w/ new doors, both front (off circle drive)& rear entry. Large, level, half acre lot, w/ higher elevation than other homes in neighborhood (calm, with no cut through traffic), sprinkler system w/ 9 zones (Jul ‘21). See additional attached.
5 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $999,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.
Michael Weber shares the tale of how his sailboat got firmly stuck in the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.
Rockwood schools post FBI tip line; some parents complain.
'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'
A former draft pick of the Cardinals who ascended rapidly as a coach, managing at three different levels, Marmol was introduced as the team's 51st manager.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
St. Louis judge granted the NFL's and Rams' motion to disqualify plaintiff's lawyer Robert Blitz from the case.
Manchester police said the victim likely wouldn't have survived if not for the actions of his wife and a Parkway South High School student.
Our columnist reflects on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Missouri. Storms expected Sunday evening could include hail, strong wind and tornadoes.
Lawyers were debating the extent of a police investigation into Kirkwood High School teacher Chris Stephens in the late 1990s.