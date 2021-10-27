5 Bedroom Home in Ladue - $999,500

Located in sought after Clermont Estates this amazing remodeled mid century modern 1.5 story brick home, features marble entry, gray maple wood flooring, & new carpeting; large open updated modern kitchen w/ stainless dishwasher, Wolf gas cooktop & fan, Sub Zero refrig & large wine cooler, center island w/ double sink, floating shelves, pendant lights, built-in cabinets, & quartz counters. 2 fireplaces, stamped concrete patio (‘15). Main floor master bedroom suite. Renovated 2nd floor w/ 2 beds, open staircase, new carpeting, updated full bath. Professionally finished lower level w/rec room, full bath, bar w/ granite counter, undermount sink, cooler, luxury plank flooring, office & work out rooms, & large storage area. 3 car garage w/ new doors, both front (off circle drive)& rear entry. Large, level, half acre lot, w/ higher elevation than other homes in neighborhood (calm, with no cut through traffic), sprinkler system w/ 9 zones (Jul ‘21). See additional attached.