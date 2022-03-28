Located on a quiet tree lined street, sitting on a lot that backs to trees is a rare FIVE bedroom/THREE bath home that features plenty of space, neutral paint colors, 2 fireplaces, updated flooring and lots of natural light. Beautiful great room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and newer laminate flooring is sure to be your favorite! The kitchen has lots of cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances (all included). Mstr ste boasts a private bathroom. Lower level includes two additional bedrooms, walk-in closet, 3rd full bath, large family room and walks out to the patio. Fully fenced yard is great for backyard BBQs and four legged friends. Stone retaining wall creates tiered yard - perfect space for gardening. Deck & covered patio offer great places to relax outside. Attached garage provides built-in storage. Newer windows. Seller to do no inspections or repairs. Property being sold "as-is". Seller inherited property, has never lived on property. Special Sale Contract.
5 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
Latest population estimates show St. Louis metro area losing ground, the city dropping below 300,000
And in an unexpected and worrying sign, the region entered a “demographic winter,” as the number of deaths outpaced births.
BenFred: Molina starts final season with Cardinals by gifting coaches and clubhouse staffers custom suits
“I don’t think it’s ever been done, and I’ve been doing this 30 years,” Torrellas said.
St. Louis officials said they were unaware a vendor was going to sell delta-8 products at Soulard Market.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
Arenado hits two-run homer and Donovan a solo shot as Cardinals win fourth game in succession.
Opening statements William Tisaby's perjury and evidence tampering trial were set for March 28.
'He changed the game': Andrew Miller, who 'revolutionized' relief and played leading role for MLBPA, retires
'It was a heck of a run,' says 36-year-old former Cardinal who won a postseason MVP and turned setup relievers into rockstars during dominant run with Cleveland.
Yepez will be the DH. But can he play first base? Marmol wants to know.