5 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $299,900

Located on a quiet tree lined street, sitting on a lot that backs to trees is a rare FIVE bedroom/THREE bath home that features plenty of space, neutral paint colors, 2 fireplaces, updated flooring and lots of natural light. Beautiful great room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and newer laminate flooring is sure to be your favorite! The kitchen has lots of cabinets and newer stainless steel appliances (all included). Mstr ste boasts a private bathroom. Lower level includes two additional bedrooms, walk-in closet, 3rd full bath, large family room and walks out to the patio. Fully fenced yard is great for backyard BBQs and four legged friends. Stone retaining wall creates tiered yard - perfect space for gardening. Deck & covered patio offer great places to relax outside. Attached garage provides built-in storage. Newer windows. Seller to do no inspections or repairs. Property being sold "as-is". Seller inherited property, has never lived on property. Special Sale Contract.