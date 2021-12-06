5 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $398,000

The backyard of your dreams awaits you in this sought-after community. This five-bedroom two-story has plenty of space for your family. Enter to hardwood floors in the foyer and throughout the dining & family rooms. Cozy up to your brick wood-burning fireplace, the perfect addition to this spacious family room that looks out to your park-like backyard w/mature trees. Walkout to a large patio with stairs leading to an upper patio, lawn, gardening space, & shed. Host holidays in your new kitchen that features updated maple cabinets & cork flooring. Escape upstairs to your master suite w/ a walk-in closet & en suite full bathroom. All upstairs bedrooms boast custom blinds. The partially finished basement features a bar for entertaining, rec room, and plenty of storage. Additional features & updates include new Pella wood windows (2016), new furnace and AC (2019), new patio (2019), whole house fan, new garbage disposal (2021), and newer dishwasher. Don’t wait. Make this home yours today!