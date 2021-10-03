5 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $399,900

Nestled on a large lot in Manchester & in Parkway West Schools, home awaits! The welcoming front porch invites you inside to the foyer boasting beautiful tile floors. Living & dining rooms are generous in size & feature new carpet & paint (2021). Family room boasts a beautiful wood burning fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors along w/ a hidden bar. Step into the stunning remodeled kitchen featuring shaker style cabinetry, gorgeous stone countertops, stainless appliances & tile floor. Down the hallway, fall in love w/ the large master suite boasting new carpeting, walk-in closet & amazing updated master bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms & updated hall bath complete the main level. Need More space? The walkout lower level is perfect for additional living & entertaining w/ 2 bedrooms, large family room, full bath & laundry room. Additional Features: Subdivision Pool & Tennis Courts, screened in porch, 2 car oversized garage, Roof (2013), Water Heater (2015) new carpet (2021) + More!