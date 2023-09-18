OPEN SUNDAY 1-3PM! Nestled in the heart of a tranquil cul-de-sac in a highly sought-after neighborhood, parkway west schools, this spacious 5-bedroom, 4 bathroom home is the epitome of comfort and potential. With an abundance of living space, a large yard, and a prime location, this property offers endless possibilities for those seeking their dream home. Whether you're a growing family, a visionary renovator, or simply someone who values tranquility and space, this property is a must-see. Don't wait, this won't last.