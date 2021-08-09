Welcome to this classic 2-story home w/all brick façade & covered porch entrance, nestled in a prime location just off Manchester Rd & in the award-winning Parkway SD! Step into the grand 2-story foyer w/gleaming hardwd flooring & flanked by a sitting rm & formal dining rm w/floor to ceiling palatial windows! Back of the house boasts a family rm w/wall width bay window, brick front wood-burning FP flanked by 2 built-in bookcases, hardwood flooring throughout & crown molding. Large chef’s kitchen w/vaulted ceiling, custom cabinetry, center island w/cooktop & breakfast bar, double oven, plenty of storage & countertop space! Breakfast rm w/bay window & direct access to the newly renovated deck! Laundry & powder rm complete the main level. Upstairs features a large master suite w/vaulted ceiling, dual-sink vanity, corner soaking tub & separate shower. 3 additional BD & 2nd full BA. Finished LL offers a 5th BD w/full BA, wet bar & rec rm w/walk out onto the patio & fully fenced-in backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn
‘Since the delta variant has been rearing itself, we are seeing double digits in the emergency department, and we have typically between eight and 12 kids in the hospital with COVID,’ said Dr. Marya Strand with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
Matt Neuling, of Perryville, shot the lunker July 24 at Lake Perry.
The siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 9, died on their mother's birthday. Authorities haven't said how the fire started.
In St. Louis County, COVID-19 is now infecting an average of more than 300 people a day, a number not seen since February.
A hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo focused on the County Council's authority to reverse a mask order by top county leaders.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
How Tarasenko misplayed his hand. Jim Thomas answers the burning questions around the St. Louis Blues
The scorched-earth approach by the Tarasenko camp makes absolutely no sense.
His 10th win gives him 11 double-figure victory seasons, second only to Gibson. O'Neill homers among his four hits.
In his weekly chat, Jeff Gordon looks at the murky path ahead for the Cardinals and for Vladimir Tarasenko.
Cardinals notebook: Molina welcomes upcoming talks with Cardinals about 2022 contract, says extension 'would be awesome'
With a Golden career headed for Bronze, Molina, 39, repeated his plan to play one more year and intends for it to be with Cardinals. Also: 2022 schedule released.