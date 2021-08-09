5 Bedroom Home in Manchester - $475,000

Welcome to this classic 2-story home w/all brick façade & covered porch entrance, nestled in a prime location just off Manchester Rd & in the award-winning Parkway SD! Step into the grand 2-story foyer w/gleaming hardwd flooring & flanked by a sitting rm & formal dining rm w/floor to ceiling palatial windows! Back of the house boasts a family rm w/wall width bay window, brick front wood-burning FP flanked by 2 built-in bookcases, hardwood flooring throughout & crown molding. Large chef’s kitchen w/vaulted ceiling, custom cabinetry, center island w/cooktop & breakfast bar, double oven, plenty of storage & countertop space! Breakfast rm w/bay window & direct access to the newly renovated deck! Laundry & powder rm complete the main level. Upstairs features a large master suite w/vaulted ceiling, dual-sink vanity, corner soaking tub & separate shower. 3 additional BD & 2nd full BA. Finished LL offers a 5th BD w/full BA, wet bar & rec rm w/walk out onto the patio & fully fenced-in backyard.