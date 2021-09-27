5 Bedroom Home in Maryland Heights - $249,900

This wonderfully maintained 5 bed, 3 full bath ranch home in the Parkway School District! Quiet cul-de-sac location with updates galore. Refinished oak hardwood floors throughout the main level. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful maple cabinetry, custom pantry with pullout shelves. Master bedroom suite with updated full master bath. Spacious living room, separate dining room, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath to finish off the main level. The finished lower levels offers 2 additional bedrooms with egress windows, a full bath, recreation room, laundry and storage area. The basement is finished with all brand new carpet and new vinyl plank flooring. The exterior features vinyl siding, an architectural shingle roof, covered front porch, large rear patio with level nice size yard, a custom-built 8x10 storage shed, beautiful stone landscaping walls and oversized 2 car attached garage. Some of the other updates include windows, paint, doors, driveway.