This gorgeous ranch home is sure to impress at first sight! As you approach note the lovely landscaping & beautiful brick/stone front. Step inside to find gorgeous wood floors & neutral colors throughout the common areas. The family room features a stone fireplace flanked by windows offering great natural light & and French door leading to the covered patio. The kitchen boasts ample cabinet storage, a huge center island, & dining area. The main bedroom suite features a large walk-in closet & attached bath w/ dual vanity. Also on the main level find bedrooms 2 & 3, full hall bathroom, & laundry room. Step down to the finished lower level to find a sprawling recreation room, bedrooms 4 & 5, full bathroom, & bonus room. Other items of note include the spacious 3 car extended garage w/ custom doors, custom light fixtures, & covered patio area w/ fan. Broker has written authorization from seller to withhold presentation of any offers until 8/7 @ 9pm w/ response time of 8/8 @ 5pm