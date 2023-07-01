One of the best lots in sought after Bethel Ridge Farms neighborhood! This ranch home sits in a cul de sac wooded lot, on almost 1.5 acres, and has a heated inground POOL! Inside you'll find an open floor plan with beautiful views, gas fireplace and built in shelving, eat in kitchen with a massive island, high end appliances, custom cabinets, and walk in pantry. There are two primary suites on the main floor on each end of the home. The main primary bedroom has a separate soaking tub, tiled walk in shower, and an expansive walk in closet. The other primary bedroom has a private 3/4 bath and the 3rd bedroom has access to a full bath. The laundry room is also on the main floor. The finished walk out basement has a family room with gas fireplace, rec area, and a custom bar with copper countertop, dishwasher, and bar refrigerator. Bedrooms 4 and 5 in the basement share a full bath. There is also a large basement garage. Irrigation system, geothermal, generator hook up, and so much more!