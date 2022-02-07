The SECLUSION AND THE SPACE WILL SURPRISE YOU! Cherry-stained red oak hardwood floors dominate the living areas. 2 office areas, one on main floor with French doors the other in the walkout lower level. Center Hall leads to dining room with ornate tray ceiling then expansive family/hearth room with gas FP, bay windows & built ins. Opening opposite is the handsome chef’s kitchen. Breakfast room lead to expansive deck overlooking a private yard, suitable for a large pool. Main floor laundry. Huge Primary bedroom, vaulted ceiling, double walk-in closets. bath has vaulted ceiling, separate glass shower jetted tub & dual vanities. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, one ensuite, Bonus room. New Roof 2021. The walkout lower level is very spacious with rec-room, guest bedroom, full bath. Lots of storage & unfinished area features a second bath rough & another possible area for a bedroom. Zoned HVAC, sprinkler system alarm system. Ladue School District. Close to airport, Clayton.Rood
5 Bedroom Home in Olivette - $825,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri senator's appeasement of Russia earns a well-deserved 'con man' critique from a GOP colleague.
NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.
The bulk of the storm, which could drop major amounts of snow, will sweep through the region on Groundhog Day.
Prosecutors, sheriffs, police, religious and civil rights leaders slammed the bill.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
In defending his pick for state health director, Gov. Mike Parson has prompted a whole new round of criticism.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis is developing an ambitious plan that will likely merge and close churches.
Lawmakers pushed back on a MoDOT plan to fund staffing increases and pay raises.
A civilization doesn't let the lights go out — neither does this teenager.
'I don’t even know what spring training looks like or if it’s going to happen,' he says.