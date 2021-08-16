5 Bedroom Home in Olivette - $850,000

The SECLUSION AND THE SPACE WILL SURPRISE YOU! This is a GEM! Cherry-stained red oak hardwood floors dominate the living areas. 2 office areas, one on main floor with French doors the other in the walkout lower level. Center Hall leads to dining room with ornate tray ceiling then expansive family/hearth room with gas FP, bay windows and built ins. Opening opposite is the handsome chef’s kitchen. Breakfast room lead to expansive deck overlooking a private yard, suitable for a large pool. Main floor laundry. Huge Primary bedroom, vaulted ceiling, double walk-in closets. bath has vaulted ceiling, separate glass shower jetted tub & dual vanities. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, one ensuite, Bonus room. The walkout lower level is very spacious with rec room, extra guest bedroom, full bath. Lots of storage & unfinished area features a second bath rough & another possible area for a bedroom. Zoned HVAC, sprinkler system alarm system. Ladue School District. Close to airport, Clayton.