The SECLUSION AND THE SPACE WILL SURPRISE YOU! This is a GEM! Cherry-stained red oak hardwood floors dominate the living areas. 2 office areas, one on main floor with French doors the other in the walkout lower level. Center Hall leads to dining room with ornate tray ceiling then expansive family/hearth room with gas FP, bay windows and built ins. Opening opposite is the handsome chef’s kitchen. Breakfast room lead to expansive deck overlooking a private yard, suitable for a large pool. Main floor laundry. Huge Primary bedroom, vaulted ceiling, double walk-in closets. bath has vaulted ceiling, separate glass shower jetted tub & dual vanities. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, one ensuite, Bonus room. The walkout lower level is very spacious with rec room, extra guest bedroom, full bath. Lots of storage & unfinished area features a second bath rough & another possible area for a bedroom. Zoned HVAC, sprinkler system alarm system. Ladue School District. Close to airport, Clayton.
5 Bedroom Home in Olivette - $850,000
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.