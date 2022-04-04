Why build and wait when you can simply buy new? Nestled in an established neighborhood in the Ladue SD, built in 2020, this stylish home offers upgraded amenities inside and out. The open concept offers beautiful 7.5” European White Oak flooring throughout the main floor and 2nd floor hall, upgraded light fixtures, custom built ins, gas fireplace, private 1st flr office, mudrm w/ custom cubbies and powder rm. Find an open white kitchen with lrg quartz custom island, stainless appliances, and walk in pantry. Find a lrg master w/ vaulted ceiling, his/her closets, luxury bath w/ stand alone tub and glass shower. All bedrms are lrg and light filled w/ walk in closets. Two bedrms share a Jack/Jill bath. An ensuite guest rm and laundry rm w/ designer tile complete the 2nd flr. The finished lower lvl offers a lrg rec rm, bedrm w/ egress window and full bath. Custom landscaping surrounds the house. Sprinkler system and cedar garden beds. Dead end street w/ walking trail to elementary school.
5 Bedroom Home in Olivette - $995,000
