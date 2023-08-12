Location! Location! Location! Come check out this estate-like home in Des Peres MO! This custom, smart, 3 story home with 5br & 4.5bth is for the magazines. The ultimate chef’s dream kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, gorgeous cabinets, massive center island, quartz countertops, breakfast area, half bath, & much more! The Master suite located on the first floor features a tray ceiling with custom millwork, designated office, separate closets, luxurious master bathroom with vaulted ceilings, shower/separate tub, & his and hers vanities with locking glass cases. The den features 11' ceilings, custom beams, & a gorgeous gas fireplace. The great room has a stone gas fireplace with built-in bay storage areas on either side. On the lower level you will find a theater room, exercise room, massive family room with wet bar, bedroom, & full bath. On the upper level you will find 3br & 2bth with loft area that includes a dry bar. This immaculate grandeur manor-like home is a rare find!