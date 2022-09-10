 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $374,900

5 Bedroom Home in Ozark - $374,900

Wonderful NEW CONSTRUCTION walk-out basement home featuring 5 BR, 3 BA, 2-car garage in a convenient, established Ozark subdivision. Pictures are of similar home by same builder. 3 bedrooms on main level and 2 in the basement. An added bonus room in the basement that could be an office or play room!! The kitchen features granite countertops (fantasy brown), subway tile backsplash (gray cinza with white grout), dark-stained cabinets (rustic), island and dining area seating. Granite throughout the home. Flooring is engineered hardwood (dark hickory), tile (white marble) and carpet (stainless). Interior finishes: Agreeable Grey paint color; brushed nickel lighting package & chrome plumbing package. Nice covered deck, John Deere room and sodded front yard complete this new home. And then there is the neighborhood swimming pool, basketball courts and play area. Come see this brand new house and imagine it being YOUR new home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News