5 Bedroom Home in Rock Hill - $699,000

New custom 2-story 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath under construction by Prestige Custom Homes in Rock Hill, Webster Groves School District. This 4 bedroom home features 9' first floor ceilings, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch kitchen wall cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, trash pullouts, crown on shaker cabinets Quartz countertops throughout, hardwood floors on 1st floor, wood treads on stairs, ceramic tile floors and surrounds in all baths, fireplace in family room, coffer ceiling in master bedroom, luxurious master bath with double sinks, Moen Dartmoor fixtures, separate tub and shower, large walk-in closet, bay windows in family room and breakfast room, Moen plumbing fixtures, 50 hot water heater, and architectural grade shingles, finished lower level which includes tall pour, rec room, full bath and bedroom. Fully sodded yard, professionally landscaped with sprinkler system. Great location, convenient to highways, parks, and shopping.