This beautiful light -filled home features a well thought out floor plan. The main entry foyer flows effortlessly into the main living spaces for easy living and entertaining. The open kitchen/dining area is complete with 7' island, all black stainless appliances and granite countertops. The principal suite boasts a large walk-in closet adjacent to the laundry room and the master bath with double vanity and 5' shower. The 3 additional main floor bedrooms and guest bath are in the front part of the home. The LL includes a spacious family room, bonus room, bedroom with egress window, full bath and storage areas. The fenced back yard with play set and large patio is accessed from the dining area and provides the perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining. Home includes a waterproofing and a 10 year limited structural warranty. Close to all amenities.