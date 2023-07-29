Are you ready to fall in love with a floor plan? This ranch will blow you away with 2,062 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and SOLAR. Entering from the porch, the foyer draws you down to the heart of the home. In the front of the home though you have three large bedrooms. Coming in from the garage there is a large mud room with a drop zone next to your laundry room. The great room in this home will amaze you with its natural light from all the windows and the warm openness. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets, and plenty of them, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a large kitchen island. Off from the kitchen, there is the beautiful master bedroom. This bedroom has a huge walk-in closet to fit any wardrobe within the bathroom. . The builder's warranty includes a lifetime waterproof basement, lifetime roofing shingles, lifetime LVP, and a limited warranty from the foundation to the fridge. Solar panels come with the home to reduce your monthly payments!