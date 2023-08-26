Welcome to comfort & style w/the desirable "Pinedale" floor plan, offering a total of 2,657 sq. ft. of living space. This home is designed to exceed your expectations, providing ample room for everyone to relax & thrive. Step inside & be greeted by the huge living room, adorned w/vaulted ceilings creating an open & airy atmosphere & fireplace. The open eat-in kitchen, boasting white cabinetry, granite countertops, & convenient kitchen island. The split bedroom concept ensures privacy & separation, making this home ideal for families or those who desire space for guests or a home office. Spacious Master bedroom featuring vaulted ceilings. The master bath is a sanctuary w/his & her sinks, a separate tub, a walk-in shower, & double vanity, ensuring a spa-like experience. The lower level, offers even more possibilities, w/2 additional bedrooms, a family room & full bath. Versatile space can be tailored to your needs, for recreation, relaxation, or accommodating guests. ECD is 4 months.