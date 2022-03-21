Don't miss out on this great opportunity in St. Ann! This five bedroom, one bathroom house sits on nearly half an acre, with a lovely level lot shaded by trees. An accessible ramp takes you to the front door, entering to the bright living room with laminate floors and a wood stove. The eat-in kitchen has recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen is a bedroom and access to the covered parking and lower level with a rec room. Four bedrooms, one with main-floor laundry hookups, and a bathroom with step-in shower complete the space. Enjoy the spring weather in the large fenced backyard with two sheds and a covered patio. Moments from highways, schools, parks, and all of the restaurants and shopping on Lindbergh and St. Charles Rock Road, this home is just waiting for its new owners. Home to be sold in as-is condition, seller to do no inspections or repairs.
5 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Both women fell in love with this season's Bachelor, Clayton Echard, of Eureka.
Freddie Freeman decided to chase every last dollar in free agency. So the Atlanta Braves made the hard decision to move on from him and trade for his replacement, Matt Olson. It's just business, Freddie.
Cardinals throw rotation derby ‘wide open’ as Flaherty has shoulder inflammation treated, will start on IL
Flaherty diagnosed with shoulder irritation in area where he's had a 'small' tear and pitched well despite it for years. Also: Reyes to miss at least two months.
Uncomfortable questions abound over the 37-year-old senior public servant's death, yet officials seem determined not to provide answers.
Goldschmidt, changing bats for first time, and Arenado visited high-tech facility in Baton Rouge for a test-drive. The goal: 'Hitting the ball harder, plain and simple.'
The father of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has threatened reporters for asking the question on so many minds: What happened to Cora Faith Walker?
What's the deal? While Cardinals finalize plan for Flaherty's right shoulder, they sign Dickerson for lefthanded swing
Marmol says team is running parallel plans, one with Flaherty ready as the season opens and one without: 'Hopefully, it’s not the one without him.'
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is Sen. Josh Hawley's latest target of attack in his bid to create a fund-raising public spectacle.
Gates, 50-40 in three seasons at Cleveland State, spent eight years as an assistant at Florida State. He's Mizzou's choice to replace Cuonzo Martin, pending approval from the UM System Board of Curators.