5 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $145,000

Don't miss out on this great opportunity in St. Ann! This five bedroom, one bathroom house sits on nearly half an acre, with a lovely level lot shaded by trees. An accessible ramp takes you to the front door, entering to the bright living room with laminate floors and a wood stove. The eat-in kitchen has recessed lighting and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen is a bedroom and access to the covered parking and lower level with a rec room. Four bedrooms, one with main-floor laundry hookups, and a bathroom with step-in shower complete the space. Enjoy the spring weather in the large fenced backyard with two sheds and a covered patio. Moments from highways, schools, parks, and all of the restaurants and shopping on Lindbergh and St. Charles Rock Road, this home is just waiting for its new owners. Home to be sold in as-is condition, seller to do no inspections or repairs.