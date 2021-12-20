5 Bedroom Home in St Ann - $199,900

Move-in ready, gorgeous home with a contemporary floor plan in the heart of Maryland Heights just off the highway. This home has upgrades galore! Almost 1,800 sq ft of finished living space, including custom bathrooms that has been completely updated with custom tile work and luxury flooring, as well as a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, crown molding, under counter lighting, and stainless-steel appliances. Five bedrooms available for a large family. All new custom luxury flooring throughout, along with 6 panel doors. Recessed lighting has been installed throughout entire home. This home sits on a nice lot with a fenced backyard, and large driveway. House has completely Quiet high demand neighborhood with easy highway access. Fully finished lower-level features great room, possible sleeping room as well as large storage area. Ready to move in with all the work already completed for you. Brand new Furnace and all new windows. Get it before its gone.