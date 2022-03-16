5 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $3,200

Charming 2 story home over 5600 sqft in sought after Montclair community. Center hall floor plan with 9ft ceiling, formal living & dinning room, wood and luxury vinyl planks throughout the whole house. Gas fireplace and ceiling fan in the family room. Kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar. Sliding door in breakfast room lead to the deck. Main floor laundry. The upstairs boasts a huge loft area, master suite including vault ceiling, ceiling fan, walk in closdet and bathroom with double bowl vanities, separate tub and shower. The second bedroom with its private bathroom. The 3rd & 4th beddroom with a jack and jill bath. The walkout basement is mostly finished includes a movie room, office/den, extra bedroom, steam & sauna room and storage. Move in ready. Lawn mowing is included in the rent.