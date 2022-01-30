Gorgeous brick Victorian home built in 1900! This 5-bedroom home is truly one of a kind. The home maintains the historical charm and elegance of homes built during this period, including pocket doors, hardwood flooring, three woodburning fireplaces and all of the original woodwork. Other features include a grand staircase at the entry of the home and servant stairs in the rear of the home coming from the kitchen! The large master bedroom comes complete with its own woodburning fireplace and its own entry into the 3-season sunroom. There are also 2 other spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level and a small office. The third level contains 2 more bedrooms and a loft! The charming back yard includes mature trees, an old brick well, a firepit, and a seating area. The original carriage step at the sidewalk is still present. Also, don't miss the over-sized 1-car garage which contains a wood-burning stove! Located within walking distance to Historic Main Street, this one won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immense…
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
‘He was so young’: Family identifies 17-year-old who died after being shot at by O’Fallon, Mo. police
Kiara Neal said her brother, Christopher "Chris" Jones, was a sweet, funny person who loved his family.
BenFred: Cheap shots at St. Louis won’t help Rams or their media allies solve Los Angeles disinterest
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
If approved, it would be the first time the YMCA would take over operations of an existing facility.
The officers were attempting to arrest suspects when they were shot, police said.
Missouri's attorney general filed suit against 36 school districts across the state over masking.
Curtis Cain, a finalist for national superintendent of the year, will move from Wentzville to Rockwood.
The illuminated billboard that has flapped its wings for Hwy. 40 drivers since it was moved in 1961 from L.A. has been dark since at least December
Why is tax lawyer who runs political action committees suing school districts?