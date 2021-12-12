 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $350,000

Gorgeous brick Victorian home built in 1900! This 5-bedroom home is truly one of a kind. The home maintains the historical charm and elegance of homes built during this period, including pocket doors, hardwood flooring, three woodburning fireplaces and all of the original woodwork. Other features include a grand staircase at the entry of the home and servant stairs in the rear of the home coming from the kitchen! The large master bedroom comes complete with its own woodburning fireplace and its own entry into the 3-season sunroom. There are also 2 other spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level and a small office. The third level contains 2 more bedrooms and a loft! The charming back yard includes mature trees, an old brick well, a firepit, and a seating area. The original carriage step at the sidewalk is still present. Also, don't miss the over-sized 1-car garage which contains a wood-burning stove! Located within walking distance to Historic Main Street, this one won't last long!

