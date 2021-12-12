Gorgeous brick Victorian home built in 1900! This 5-bedroom home is truly one of a kind. The home maintains the historical charm and elegance of homes built during this period, including pocket doors, hardwood flooring, three woodburning fireplaces and all of the original woodwork. Other features include a grand staircase at the entry of the home and servant stairs in the rear of the home coming from the kitchen! The large master bedroom comes complete with its own woodburning fireplace and its own entry into the 3-season sunroom. There are also 2 other spacious bedrooms on the 2nd level and a small office. The third level contains 2 more bedrooms and a loft! The charming back yard includes mature trees, an old brick well, a firepit, and a seating area. The original carriage step at the sidewalk is still present. Also, don't miss the over-sized 1-car garage which contains a wood-burning stove! Located within walking distance to Historic Main Street, this one won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
Walker, who turns 20 in May, leapfrogged Gorman, Liberatore to take top ranking in annual look at Cardinals' organization.
Former employees said layoffs targeted roughly 40 people and prompted others to leave, too.
The decision effectively closes the door on the Douglass Hill proposal for apartments, condos and commercial and retail space.
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
‘There has been pushback throughout the year but this has definitely escalated it,’ said the spokeswoman for a group representing 60 area districts.
Retired KSDK journalist returns to a deferred dream with a showcase of paintings in her first gallery show.
Missouri attorney general demands local governments, school districts end health orders after court ruling
St. Louis and St. Louis County both say their orders remain in effect. Area school districts say they’re studying the matter.
The dogs were in a yard that had an underground invisible electric fence when they killed Leann Gratzer on Monday.
The move was revealed during a hearing in a suit involving state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who had sued to block an earlier mask order.