5 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $475,000

Open House 3/20 from 1-3 PM! Sitting on a level corner lot in beautiful St Charles, this 5 bed, 3.5 bath, w/ a little over 3,100 total sq ft 2-story home has it all & more. 9 ft. ceilings & beaming hardwood floors throughout, greet you as you walk into 2-story entry foyer. This desired open floor plan comes w/ an updated kitchen fully equipped w/ solid surface counters, 42" upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, & large island. The sun lit family room offers TONS of space to entertain family & friends in front of the gas fireplace & custom built-ins. The eat-in kitchen area steps out to the large deck overlooking the fenced in backyard w/ patio. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms, including the master suite & 2nd floor laundry. The finished LL offers add'l living space ideal for: home office, 2nd family room, play room, etc, a 5th bedroom, full bath & storage. Close proximity to St Charles Main Street, popular restaurants & entertainment & Katy Trail. Welcome home!