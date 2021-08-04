5 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $529,000

Impressive 2 story executive home with plenty of room for all! 5 bed/4.5 bath with 2 primary suites. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with large granite island, 42” cabinets, walk in pantry and modern butler’s pantry. Main level includes wide plank oak hardwood floors, spacious family room, dining room, office enclosed with beautiful French doors, and hearth room with cozy gas fireplace. The second level features a bonus room and 4 additional bedrooms, two with private ensuites. The primary suite on the 2nd level features a California Custom Closet with a granite island! Additional features include 2nd floor laundry, 6 foot tall white vinyl privacy fence, professional mature landscaping, stamped concrete patio with a gas line hookup for entertaining. The irrigation system and 3-car garage top off this exquisite home located minutes from The Streets of St. Charles and Historic Main Street with choice restaurants and nightlife. All located in the Francis Howell School District!