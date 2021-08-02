Welcome to 487 Speyer Place, an absolutely stunning, luxury home in St. Charles. Exquisite kitchen designed for entertaining, w/custom cabinetry, granite countertops, wall oven, convection microwave & gas cooktop with stainless steel vent hood over island. Custom travertine flooring throughout most of 1st floor, 2 gas fireplaces on main level w/extensive crown molding & upgraded baseboards. Main floor suite with full bathroom. 2nd floor master suite w/custom walk-in closet, large soaking tub with glassless shower & double sinks. 3 additional large bedrooms with 3 fully updated full bathrooms. Low maintenance deck off the hearth room with gated stairs leads down to the expansive yard. Unfinished walkout basement with potential for 6th bedroom, sump pit, & full bathroom rough-in. Automated in-ground irrigation system & lighting. 3 car over-sized garage & 2nd floor laundry. Check out the list of extensive upgrades! Excellent Francis Howell North Schools. NEW ROOF & SIDING BEING INSTALLED!
5 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $595,000
