Welcome to this exquisite 2-story home built in 2020, boasting the perfect blend of modern luxury & elegance from the moment you step inside. As you enter, you are greeted by a dining rm. The spacious great rm features built-in bookcases & a gas fireplace creating an inviting ambiance. With both style & functionality, the kitchen offers a center island, granite countertops, white cabinets, a gas range & ss appliances. A lg mud room completes the ML. Upstairs you will find the primary suite w/ a coffered ceiling, lg WIC & full bath w/ double sinks, walk-in shower & a tub. 3 addtl bedrms, 2 full baths & for added convenience, a loft area & laundry rm complete the UL. The LL offers a rec rm, bedrm & a full bath, making it a versatile & functional area. A 2-car garage & a circle driveway provide ample parking space. The patio & a large covered front porch invites you to sit back & enjoy the outdoors. Don't miss the opportunity to experience all the comfort & beauty this home has to offer.