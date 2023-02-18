This is not your average new construction home! A well-appointed front porch sets the expectation of what lies beyond the front door. Gleaming ¾" hardwood floors, Marvin windows, and 9' ceilings are found throughout. A gas fireplace with brick surround anchors the sunlit family room, offering an abundance of entertaining space. The dramatic eat-in kitchen features wood cabinetry, quartz counters, a huge island, and Fischer & Paykel appliances. The same aesthetic carries into the butler's pantry, which flows into the DR with board and batten walls. Main floor primary suite offers a stunning bath and a walk-in closet with laundry hook-up. Upstairs is an ensuite bedroom, two additional bedrooms that share a full bath, and a laundry room. Perfect parts finished space and storage; the LL offers a 5th bedroom, large rec room, and full bath. Out back is a lovely aggregate patio and detached garage with electric car chargers. Walkable to the Kirkwood Schools and Downtown Kirkwood!