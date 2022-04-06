All brick gem on a 3 acre lot, atop a hill surrounded by woods & amazing views. 20 min to downtown! Much natural light in the 2 story grt rm w/ wall of windows. Main & upper floors are hardwood, except for ceramic in baths & mn flr laundry. A see-through wb fireplace is the centerpiece of an open floor plan. A kitchen for entertaining w/ granite counters, newer tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances (fridge stays) & hearth nook. Head out to newer composite deck clad w/ glass & take in the gorgeous in-ground pool (newer cover), volleyball pit & massive yard. Mn flr primary suite has 12' tray ceiling, corridor to a den, 2 walk-ins & beautifully updated bath w/ steam rm. 3 beds upstairs w/ walk-ins, an en-suite & shared bath. Dream deep pour, walkout, lower level: wall of windows, wet bar, bdrm, full bath, rec rm w/ pool table (new felt), fireplace & decked out theatre rm. 3-car garage w/ kitchenette & cabs galore! New driveway, fresh paint, newer water htr. Zoned HVAC. 1 yr warranty
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,095,000
