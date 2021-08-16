Welcome to 1110 Thornwood Dr! This beautifully renovated, multi-level ranch offers almost 4,000 sq feet of wow! Step inside through the formal living room into the massive great room. The stunningly renovated kitchen is every home chef's dream, featuring custom cabinetry, beautiful tile backsplash, loads of cabinets & counter space, walk-in pantry, an oversized SubZero fridge, separate ice maker, & plenty of seating at the large center island. The kitchen opens to the spacious, light-filled great room, & the dining area - the perfect place for entertaining. From the great room, step outside onto the patio overlooking the lush backyard. Back inside, take a right & you will find four spacious bedrooms & two full baths. To the left, you will find a home office, & the master suite, featuring a walk-in closet & an updated master bath with a double vanity, clawfoot tub, & separate shower. Downstairs you will find a large rec room, a full bath, & plenty of storage space. Move in and enjoy!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.