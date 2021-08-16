5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,100,000

Welcome to 1110 Thornwood Dr! This beautifully renovated, multi-level ranch offers almost 4,000 sq feet of wow! Step inside through the formal living room into the massive great room. The stunningly renovated kitchen is every home chef's dream, featuring custom cabinetry, beautiful tile backsplash, loads of cabinets & counter space, walk-in pantry, an oversized SubZero fridge, separate ice maker, & plenty of seating at the large center island. The kitchen opens to the spacious, light-filled great room, & the dining area - the perfect place for entertaining. From the great room, step outside onto the patio overlooking the lush backyard. Back inside, take a right & you will find four spacious bedrooms & two full baths. To the left, you will find a home office, & the master suite, featuring a walk-in closet & an updated master bath with a double vanity, clawfoot tub, & separate shower. Downstairs you will find a large rec room, a full bath, & plenty of storage space. Move in and enjoy!