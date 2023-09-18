This luxurious colonial-style home is a masterpiece of timeless elegance & impeccable craftsmanship. Offers 5 Beds & 4 1/2 bath, 1,5 story residence w 5100sqft total living space & designed for both comfort & luxury! You are greeted by grand foyer, while the granite fireplace creates a striking focal point in the Great room that adds warmth complemented by the high ceiling & featuring with inlaid medallions & borders on the beautiful hard floors. For formal gatherings, the separate dining room w coffered ceiling & main level has a laundry room for added convenience. The gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops w hardwood flooring. The master bedroom on the main level is a private retreat & completes w a master suite. The upper level has 4 generously sized beds & 2 Jack & Jill baths. The lower level has a cozy basement w a full bath & big storage area. Situated on 1 acre lot for endless outdoor enjoyment & easy access to hospitals, major highways, retail shopping & great school district