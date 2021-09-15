5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,117,500

Perfect house, perfect lot, perfect location! Completely renovated & expanded, this builder’s own home is quintessential Webster Groves - gracious, casually elegant, warm, and welcoming. Beautifully located in the heart of Webster Groves & walkable to shops, restaurants, & everything this wonderful community has to offer. The original 2 story home has been seamlessly expanded with a three-story addition including a stunning gourmet kitchen and hearth room on the main floor which walks out to the most charming screened porch & covered porch all overlooking patios, paths & gardens right out of a romantic storybook. Second-floor addition includes the grand, primary suite complete with spacious closets, sitting area & private luxury bath. Hardwood flooring, extensive moldings, beautiful new windows & delightful window seats everywhere grace the interior spaces. Now with over 5,000 sf of living space, this impressive 5 bedroom home awaits its new owner. Open Sat. 11-1 & Sun. 1-3