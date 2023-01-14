 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,120,000

5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,120,000

This is not your average new construction home! A well-appointed front porch sets the expectation of what lies beyond the front door. Gleaming ¾" hardwood floors, Marvin windows, and 9' ceilings are found throughout. A gas fireplace with brick surround anchors the sunlit family room, offering an abundance of entertaining space. The dramatic eat-in kitchen features wood cabinetry, quartz counters, a huge island, and Fischer & Paykel appliances. The same aesthetic carries into the butler's pantry, which flows into the DR with board and batten walls. Main floor primary suite offers a stunning bath and a walk-in closet with laundry hook-up. Upstairs is an ensuite bedroom, two additional bedrooms that share a full bath, and a laundry room. Perfect parts finished space and storage; the LL offers a 5th bedroom, large rec room, and full bath. Out back is a lovely aggregate patio and detached garage with electric car chargers. Walkable to the Kirkwood Schools and Downtown Kirkwood!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News