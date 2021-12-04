The stunning view from this almost-unheard-of-front-porch is one for the ages. No matter what you choose to do, it will be your new favorite spot! Don’t think for a moment that the rest of the home isn’t vying for your attention though. As you enter the 8’ mahogany front door, the abundance of natural light highlights the luxurious features within; coffered ceiling, job-finish hardwoods, well-crafted millwork, custom Kitchen… Gathering spaces and bedrooms adorn each level of the property. The primary suite on the main level includes one of the most generously sized walk-in closets around. The 2nd floor connects 3 bedrooms to a huge Loft, and the lower level provides 2 additional sleeping spaces/offices just past the Rec Area. Main AND 2nd floor laundry, built-in speakers inside and out. And location? Couldn't be better. After playing on the 2/3 acre lot, if looking for something else to do, you can always walk to West County Mall to return those holiday gifts that just didn’t work!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,129,000
