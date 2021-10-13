 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,150,000

Stately 1.5 story custom build in exclusive T&C locale offers 5 bedrooms, 5 full, 2 half baths and approx. 7,000 square feet of well appointed, finished living space all nestled on a picturesque, tree lined acre lot. Light filled, two story entry welcomes with gleaming wood floors flowing throughout the main. Foyer is flanked by formal dining and executive study. Impressive two story great room has box beam ceiling and gas fireplace surrounded by floor to ceiling windows that showcase the private backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinetry, designer backsplash, quartz counters, SS appliances and opens to the breakfast area and inviting hearth room. Spacious main floor master suite with dual WI closets and luxury ensuite bath. Up the dual staircase find a bonus loft space and 3 additional bedrooms, each with private baths. Walk out lower level is the perfect extension for living – family room, kitchen, bed and bath. MF laundry, 3 car garage, composite decks, endless upgrades!

