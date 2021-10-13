Stately 1.5 story custom build in exclusive T&C locale offers 5 bedrooms, 5 full, 2 half baths and approx. 7,000 square feet of well appointed, finished living space all nestled on a picturesque, tree lined acre lot. Light filled, two story entry welcomes with gleaming wood floors flowing throughout the main. Foyer is flanked by formal dining and executive study. Impressive two story great room has box beam ceiling and gas fireplace surrounded by floor to ceiling windows that showcase the private backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinetry, designer backsplash, quartz counters, SS appliances and opens to the breakfast area and inviting hearth room. Spacious main floor master suite with dual WI closets and luxury ensuite bath. Up the dual staircase find a bonus loft space and 3 additional bedrooms, each with private baths. Walk out lower level is the perfect extension for living – family room, kitchen, bed and bath. MF laundry, 3 car garage, composite decks, endless upgrades!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
‘It’s a mess,’ said Elen Cantos, a Florida resident trying to get home from a vacation in Southern California.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Questions remain in wake of sudden dissolution of the politically powerful St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council.
Police issued around 20 court summonses and made "a couple" of arrests. Social media was abuzz with comments and complaints from residents.
In a town where playoff losses are pondered for weeks, some fans seemed more thankful for making the playoffs than upset by losing the wild-card game.