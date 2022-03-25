Remarkable 2 story located on a large, level, cul-de-sac lot for added privacy. Enter to find gleaming wood floors throughout the main level and a beautiful formal dining room with custom shutters and bay windows. The spacious family room features a gas fireplace and bay window. The heart of the home is the beautiful kitchen with a center island, tile backsplash, granite countertops, double ovens, gas cooktop, and adjoining breakfast room with glass French doors to the patio. The master suite features a sitting room, custom closet, and luxury full bath with double sinks, a free-standing soaking tub, and a walk-in custom shower. The additional 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are also on the second floor all with custom closets. The finished lower level offers a rec room with a walk-behind wet bar, family room, bedroom, and full bath. Additional features include 9ft ceilings and 8ft doors on the main level, main level laundry room, oversized 2 car garage, covered patio, and much more!
5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,150,000
On the exterior the two-family residence in Washington, Missouri, appears as separate attached homes where units share a common wall but maintain separate entrances.