5 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,190,000

*TAPAWINGO INTERNATIONAL GOLF COURSE with MIND BLOWING PANORAMIC VIEWS-This home is a Game Changer! Perfectly positioned on the 9th Hole with a Double wrap-around Porch! This home is unlike any other! 10' Ceilings with Heated Hardwood Flooring and Custom Motorized Blinds and Plantation Shutters - Custom shelving and New Gas Fireplace - Gourmet Kitchen features *Granite/Quartz countertops *42" Custom Cabinetry *WOLF Stove and Microwave *SubZero Refrigerator *Trash Compactor and Custom Seating-Master Suite Renovation features *Absolutely Fabulous Master Bathroom Renovation with Picture Window next to Gorgeous Bathtub *Double insulated heated flooring in Bedroom, Bathroom and Closet *Luxury Closet is easily converted back to a Bedroom. Multiple Walk-in Closets and Multiple Jetted Bathtubs. Fully Finished Lower Level with Walk Out, Guest Bedroom, Rec. Room and wired Media Room with Projection TV-Wired Security System-Dual zoned HVAC and Water Heaters. Professional lighting and landscaping.